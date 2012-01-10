LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - He once played a work rival-turned-love interest for Jennifer Aniston's Rachel on "Friends." And now Dermot Mulroney has a new girl -- actually, the "New Girl" -- to romance on TV.

The actor will guest star for a multi-episode stint on Fox's breakout hit comedy "New Girl" in March, a Fox rep confirms to TheWrap.

Mulroney's character is the father of one of the students taught by Jess, played by "New Girl" star Zooey Deschanel. Daddy and Jess will butt heads initially, but the two soon begin dating.

News of the guest appearance was first reported by TVLine, which describes Mulroney's character as a "handsome, intelligent and wealthy gentleman."

Justin Long has already appeared on the freshman series as a Deschanel love interest, while "True Blood" star Ryan Kwanten guest stars as a potential hookup for Jess in the show's February 14 episode.