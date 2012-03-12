LOS ANGELES, March 12 (TheWrap.com) - "Desperate Housewives" fans said goodbye to character Mike Delfino on Sunday night -- and now they know when they'll be saying goodbye to the series altogether.

The ABC nighttime soap will end its eight-season run on May 13, the network announced Monday. "Desperate Housewives" will draw to a conclusion with a two-hour "finale event" that the network promises will be "splashy." (Could it possibly be any other way?)

The network also announced the May finale dates for the 2011-12 season for numerous shows, including "Last Man Standing," "Dancing With the Stars" and "Modern Family."

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)