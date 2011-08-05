Actress Felicity Huffman (R) who stars in the television series 'Desperate Housewives' poses with fans at the 51st Monte Carlo television festival in Monaco June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Desperate Housewives" will wrap up its run after eight seasons, TheWrap has confirmed.

Viewers will be forced to bid farewell to Wisteria Lane in May 2012, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation.

The end of the chronicle of suburban back-stabbing, intrigue and scandal had been expected to make it to nine seasons, making ABC's decision something of a surprise.

Though still a consistent performer, ratings had slipped in the most recent season and critics have griped that the series has lost its creative spark.

"Desperate Housewives" creator Marc Cherry has already stepped down as the showrunner to develop other programs, although he will serve as a consultant throughout the soap's final season.

An ABC spokesperson labeled reports of an end of the solidly rated drama as "mostly speculation," but said the network would have more to say Sunday at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour.