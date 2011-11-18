NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Okay, now Deb definitely has to figure out her brother is a serial killer.

Showtime announced Friday that it has renewed "Dexter" for two more seasons, begging the question of when, if ever, crack investigator Deborah Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) will figure out her blood-spatter expert brother, Dexter (Michael C. Hall), is a murderer.

We're guessing not soon?

The news followed Showtime reaching a new, two-season deal with Hall. The new seasons, which will be the show's seventh and eighth, will consist of 12 episodes each.

The Emmy-nominated series began its sixth season in October and has delivered its fifth consecutive week of growth. Season-to-date, it averages 5.1 million weekly viewers on all platforms, including On Demand, replays and DVR, making this season the highest-rated so far.

"'Dexter''s enormous success is a real tribute to the great achievements of its cast, producers, and the powerhouse performance of Michael C. Hall," said Showtime entertainment president David Nevins. "Together with Michael, the creative team on the show has a very clear sense of where they intend to take the show over the next two seasons and, as a huge fan, I'm excited to watch the story of Dexter Morgan play out."

Hall added, "On behalf of the entire DEXTER family, we relish the invitation to delve ever deeper into Dexter's world."