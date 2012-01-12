LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Showtime just made a deal for two more "Dexter" seasons that were widely expected to bring the series to its end, but Showtime entertainment president David Nevins says he reserves the right to keep it going beyond that.

"This is the likely endpoint, but I'm leaving open the possibility that plans could change," he said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. He also hinted that going forward on the show, Dexter may not be "such a lone wolf."

The show's sixth season ended (spoiler alert) with Dexter's adopted sister Deborah accepting that she's in love with him and catching him committing a murder. Her confronting her feelings, and discovery, will shake up the dynamics between her and Dexter, Nevins said.

The presumed ending of the show also gives the writers a clear arc -- if the show does end after its eighth season.

"I think there's a very clear trajectory now of where they're going. I think it's going to help to write with that endgame in mind," he said. "I've been pushing to shake up the formula a little bit. I think there should be fundamentally different dynamics now."

He also said the divorce between the actors who play Dexter and Deb, Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter, won't hinder their relationship in the show.

"It makes for an interesting ripple in the show," he said, adding that he expects audiences to "figure in" the dynamic."

"Michael and Jennifer have a really good relationship," he said.

The show scored its best ratings yet for its sixth season, when it was paired on Sunday nights with the new hit "Homeland."