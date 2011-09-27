LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Despite its reputation as the network of record for All Things Guy, Spike TV plans to get deep with its newest endeavor.

The network announced Tuesday that it has picked up a new original series, "Diamond Divers" for a 10-episode season. The show will chronicle the efforts of "an intrepid nautical crew from Washington state that travels to the infamous Skeleton Coast off the dangerous coast of South Africa, renowned for shipwrecks, to mine for diamonds."

Led by Captain John -- "a big-game hunting, Harley-Davidson riding, hardscrabble, financially-ambitious boat captain" -- the crew includes John's son, Jason; the crew's mechanic, a former Marine "who can build anything"'; and a hot-shot diver with a rebellious streak, and "Doc," a former Navy medic.

The series, which is produced by Studio Lambert (which also produces "Undercover Boss" and "The Pitch"), will be co-executive produced by Eli Holzman, along with Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert; American Chainsaws' Duke Straub, Colt Straub and Royal Malloy; and Liz Bronstein of the Lizard Trading Company. Spike TV vice president, original programing Chris Rantamaki will oversee the project.

"Diamond Divers" goes into production this fall for a 2012 premiere.