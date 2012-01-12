Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney speaks about national security at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Showtime announced a Dick Cheney documentary from "The War Room" filmmaker R.J. Cutler and that "Nurse Jackie," "The Big C" and "The Borgias" will all return on Sunday, April 8.

The network made the announcements Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

In "The World According to Dick Cheney," Cutler will offer what Showtime describes as a "measured, layered profile of the polarizing, controversial former vice president. Cheney's life and career will be deeply analyzed — from his days as Gerald Ford's 34-year-old chief-of-staff to his eight-year reign as the most powerful vice president this country has ever known."

"Jackie" will be back for its fourth season at 9 p.m. on April 8; "Big C" will return for its third season at 9:30, and "The Borgias" will return for its second season at 10.