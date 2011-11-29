Dick Clark stands onstage during a tribute to him at the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Dick Clark Productions' legal woes continue to mount.

The production company was hit with a class-action lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court Monday. It was filed by a stagehand at the American Music Awards who claims that his paycheck was delayed for more than two months.

In the suit, Charles Griffin claims that he was hired for the 36th Annual AMAs to work the ceremony on November 22, 2008 -- but didn't receive payment for his services until February 5, 2009.

And Griffin figures he's far from the only one to receive such allegedly shabby treatment.

"DCP routinely fails to devote sufficient resources to the payroll accounting function, with the result that such late payment of wages is customary rather than exceptional," the complaint reads.

The suit includes all crew members who've worked for Dick Clark Productions in the past three years -- a number that the suit estimates to be "more than 50 but fewer than 1,000."

Meanwhile, DCP's legal entanglement with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association continues.

In August, a federal judge ruled that the HFPA's case against Dick Clark Productions will go forward to trial. The HFPA, which puts on the Golden Globe Awards, filed suit against Dick Clark Productions last November, alleging that DCP improperly negotiated a new contract with NBC to air the awards for seven more years, despite the fact that DCP's contract with the HFPA was set to expire after the 2011 AMAs.

TheWrap is awaiting response from a Dick Clark Productions spokesperson.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.