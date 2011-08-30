NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Dick Ebersol's exit from NBC may turn out to be more of an extended vacation.

The NBC Sports veteran will return to the network as a senior advisor, just three months after stepping down as its chairman, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

NBC Sports did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ebersol will be involved with both the Olympics and "Sunday Night Football," both of which he negotiated to bring to NBC, the Times said. He was expected to serve in an advisory role for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

The news came on the same day NBC announced that "Today" executive producer Jim Bell would executive produce its coverage of the Olympics. Ebersol hired Bell to help cover the Barcelona Olympics in 1992.

Ebersol decided to leave his home of more than twenty years after contract negotiations broke down with the network's new parent company, Comcast, a senior network executive told TheWrap.