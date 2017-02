Walt Disney Co's ESPN cable network will recognize some affiliate revenue earlier in the year as a result of a new agreement with Comcast Corp, Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo said on Thursday.

About $70 million to $80 million will be moved forward in each of the fiscal first and second quarters, or about 2 cents per share of earnings, Rasulo said at the Citigroup Global Entertainment, Media and Telecommunications Conference.

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine)