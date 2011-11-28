NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Barack Obama has several months before the general election campaign begins, but he's already attacking potential foe Mitt Romney. And he's using cable news pundits and late-night talk show hosts to do the job.

In a new commercial from the Democratic National Committee, everyone from Jay Leno to Fox News' Brit Hume get in their jabs at the potential GOP nominee.

The theme of the ad is raised immediately: "Who is this guy? Can you trust him?"

From that point on, it raises many of the different topics Romney has changed his mind about, from health care to abortion to immigration. Each one is buttressed by clips of various critics and jokesters.

Hume: "You're only allowed a certain number of flips before people begin to doubt your character."

Conan O'Brien: "Experts are predicting a tough fight between Romney and his toughest ideological opponent -- Mitt Romney from four years ago. Those guys don't agree on anything."

The coup de grace, Ronald Reagan saying "there you go again."

Though Newt Gringrich's candidacy is on the rise, Romney remains the presumptive frontrunner.