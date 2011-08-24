NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "Doctor Who" returns to BBC and BBC America this Saturday to burn off the remaining six episodes of the series' sixth season.

But fans have already been granted a new way to satisfy their fix for more storylines: BBC announced Wednesday that it will air a mini-episode this fall on BBC Three.

The special will star Matt Smith, and is titillatingly titled "Death Is the Only Answer."

But here's the catch: The episode is only three minutes long, and it was written by "children from a school in Basingstoke after they entered a BBC Learning and Doctor Who Confidential competition earlier this year," according to the network.

The episode will air October 1, the same day as the sixth-season finale.

According to the press release, the mini-episode will involve one of four monsters from the show -- Ood, Cyberman, Judoon or Weeping Angel. It also includes a brand-new human character to battle the Doctor.

BBC teases that the special will further involve a well-known historical figure and also a fez. Here's hoping that this isn't a reference to Fez, the fuzzy little foreigner played by Wilmer Valderrama on "That 70s Show."

And with that, please enjoy this prequel to the August 27 episode, "Let's Kill Hitler," which you can see here:

