NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Donald Trump took to YouTube to complain about Jon Stewart's "Daily Show" routine about Herman Cain's sexual harassment accusations, accusing Stewart of a "very, very racist rant" -- and critics of a double standard.

"How come Jon Stewart gets away with a very, very racist rant about Herman Cain? Nobody else could pull that off. Where is Rev. Jackson? Where is Rev. Sharpton? Where are all the critics that if somebody else did it, it would be a disaster?" Trump asked in his video, viewed 18,000 times by Wednesday morning.

"It's not what he said, but the way he said it. The tone of his voice, the inflection. Unbelievable. Anybody else, deep deep trouble."

In a segment Monday, Stewart mocked Cain's response to the harassment allegations, first raised in a Politico article over the weekend. It said the National Restaurant Association paid two former staffers who accused him of inappropriate remarks when he was the organization's president.

Asked by Fox News if he had ever had to pay anyone to resolve harassment claims, Cain responded, "outside of the Restaurant Association, absolutely not."

Stewart ridiculed the response, saying it was like answering a question about whether you've ever kidnapped a baby by saying, "Well, other than the Lindbergh boy, no." He made the joke in a voice Trump interpreted as an imitation of Cain's.

Stewart is well-known for ethnic accents, and did an Italian one during the Cain segment when he joked about sexual innuendoes involving pizza.

"Imus got taken off the air," Trump said. "Other people get taken off the air, and when he says it, people smile and they sort of say, 'Wow, I can't believe he gets away with that.'"

"Where is sleepy-eyed Chuck Todd?" he added, referring to the MSNBC commentator. "When somebody else says something, even a little bit non-politically correct, they go after 'em. But when Jon Stewart does a horrible, horrible thing to the African-American community, they leave him alone."

Trump, who has had infamous feuds with everyone from Rosie O'Donnell to President Obama, ended on a semi-conciliatory note.

"I like Jon Stewart. I hope they don't take him off the air. But frankly, for this, they probably should, at least for a while," he said.

