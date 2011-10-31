Host Jimmy Fallon (L) and Executive Producer Don Mischer roll out the red carpet for the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - A month before he directs and co-produces his second Academy Awards show, Don Mischer will receive an honor of his own at one of the key Oscar precursor shows, the Producers Guild of America's 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards.

The PGA announced on Monday that Mischer, a veteran of decades in live television, will receive the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television, the first time a producer known for live television has been given the honor.

"Don Mischer is an extraordinarily talented producer whose work is amongst the best and most watched entertainment in the world," Producers Guild Awards co-chairs Paula Wagner and Michael Manheim said in a statement announcing the award. "His ability to consistently deliver live event productions of the highest caliber is unmatched in this industry."

Mischer's track record includes last year's Oscar show, numerous Kennedy Center Honors, Super Bowl halftime shows, Olympic Games opening and closing ceremonies and dozens of music-themed specials.

The Producers Guild Awards will take place on January 21 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The PGA's award for feature film production is one of the most accurate barometers of what film will win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Mischer is producing the next Oscars with Brett Ratner; he also produced the last show with Bruce Cohen.