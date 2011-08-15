LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The people who brought James M. Cain's "Mildred Pierce" to the small screen for HBO are preparing to to do the same with another literary work.

"Mildred Pierce" producer and director Todd Haynes is reuniting with the miniseries' executive producers, John Wells and Christine Vachon, to adapt Sara Gran's 2006 novel, "Dope," project producer Warner Bros. Television confirmed to TheWrap.

Set in the 1950s, "Dope" tells the tale of former junkie and prostitute, Josephine Flannigan, who gets sober, goes (mostly) straight and is hired by a wealthy couple to find their daughter, who has fallen prey to a heroin habit.

Julianne Moore, who stars as former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin in HBO's upcoming "Game Change," is in talks to star in the project.

"Mildred Pierce," which aired in March and starred Kate Winslet, Guy Pearce and Evan Rachel Wood, has been nominated for numerous Emmy Awards, including for Best Miniseries, Lead Actress for Winslet, and Direction for Haynes.