Jan 10 (TheWrap.com) - "Downtown Abbey" continues to deliver for PBS.

Sunday's season two premiere of the hit series on "Masterpiece" averaged 4.2 million viewers, PBS said Tuesday -- doubling the primetime average for PBS, and exceeding the average season one numbers for the series by 18 percent.

"'Downtown Abbey' officially takes its place among the best of 'Masterpiece' titles since the series began in 1971," executive producer Rebecca Eaton said of the series. "It's beautifully done and draws in millions of viewers - what more could we ask for?"

New episodes of season two -- which follows the noble Crawley family and their servants during the tumult of World War I -- will air each Sunday through February 19. New episodes will be available via PBS's Video Portal for a limited time after each broadcast.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)