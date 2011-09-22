LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Drop Dead Diva" might revolve around an aspiring model who dies in an accident, but the series appears to have plenty of life left in it.

Lifetime announced Thursday that the series has been picked up for a fourth, 13-episode season, which will premiere in spring 2012.

Announcing the renewal, Lifetime Networks president and general manager Nancy Dubuc called "Drop Dead Diva" a "signature series for Lifetime that continues to resonate with audiences with its heart and humor."

The series stars Brooke Elliott as an attorney whose body becomes inhabited by the soul of a vapid, deceased wannabe model. It has averaged 2.3 million total viewers in its third season, ranking first in its time slot on basic cable among the women 18-49 and women 25-54 demographics.