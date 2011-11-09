LOS ANGELES "19 Kids and Counting" stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are expecting the birth of their 20th child, the couple said on Tuesday, predicting they would yet again change the name of their reality TV show.

The Duggars said their new baby is due in April.

"We are just really looking forward with excitement to this new little gift," Michelle Duggar said in a video for cable network TLC that was posted online on Tuesday. "And so the title will change to '20 and Counting.'"

The Duggars' television show has changed titles as the family has grown. It was called "17 Kids and Counting" in 2008, and with the birth of each child the name has been updated.

Michelle, 45, said in the video that she and her husband were surprised at the latest pregnancy. During her last pregnancy, Michelle was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, or pregnancy-induced hypertension.

Jim Bob said the couple were "praying that that won't happen this time."

The conservative Christian Duggar couple have given all their children names that begin with the letter J.

Jim Bob is a former member of the Arkansas House of Representatives.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Cynthia Johnston)