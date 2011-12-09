LOS ANGELES Michelle Duggar from the show "19 Kids and Counting" has suffered a miscarriage in the reality star's latest pregnancy, she and her husband said in a joint statement.

The 45-year-old mother and her husband Jim Bob Duggar revealed their loss in a statement on their website on Thursday.

"We discovered during a routine 19-week ultrasound that our 20th child, who was due in April 2012, passed away recently," the couple said.

The Duggars' television show on cable network TLC has changed titles as the family has grown. It was called "17 Kids and Counting" in 2008, and with the birth of each child the name has been updated.

Michelle said last month in an online video that she and her husband were surprised at the latest pregnancy.

