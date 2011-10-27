Cast member Eddie Murphy arrives for the premiere of the film ''Tower Heist'' in New York October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Bad news: Eddie Murphy says "Beverly Hills Cop IV" isn't happening. Good news: The actor and comedian is working on a TV series adaptation of the "Cop" movies.

Murphy says in the new issue of Rolling Stone that he's planning a TV series that would revolve around the son of his Axel Foley character.

"Axel is the chief of police now in Detroit," Murphy says. "I'd do the pilot, show up here and there."

The actor, who returns to the big screen on November 4 in the crime comedy "Tower Heist," also told Rolling Stone a fourth "Cop" movie never materialized because "none of the movie scripts were right."

"It was trying to force the premise," Murphy said. "If you have to force something, you shouldn't be doing it. It was always a rehash of the old thing. It was always wrong."

The new Rolling Stone hits newsstands on Friday.