LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Gale Anne Hurd and New Franchise Media will develop Jeffrey Archer's "The Eleventh Commandment," into a television series.

"The Eleventh Commandment" centers on a CIA assassin who has to track down the people responsible for killing a Russian presidential candidate.

Hurd oversees Valhalla Entertainment, for which she serves as executive producer on AMC's "The Walking Dead."

In the past, she has overseen hit films such as "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and "Aliens."

New Franchise is a Toronto-based intellectual property rights company.