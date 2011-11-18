LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - In a long and varied film and television career, Elisabeth Shue has played a stripper with a heart of gold, a babysitter lost in the big city and Marty McFly's love interest.

But she's never nailed a serial killer using DNA evidence while The Who blared on the soundtrack -- until now.

Cue up "Who Are You," the Oscar nominee is joining the cast of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS announced Friday.

The "Leaving Las Vegas" star replaces Marg Helgenberger, who is exiting the show after playing a blood splatter analyst for 12 seasons.

Shue will first appear on the series on February 15.

Shue will play the newest CSI, fresh off an anger management course, amid rumors that D.B. Russell (Ted Danson) fired her when she worked for him in Seattle. Danson is himself a recent transplant to the Las Vegas crime lab. The "Cheers" star replaced Laurence Fishburne as top investigator this season.

Shue's film credits include "Adventures in Babysitting," "Back to the Future Part II," "Mysterious Skin," "Hollow Man," "The Karate Kid." She next stars in the upcoming film "House at the End of the Street" opposite Jennifer Lawrence and is currently filming "Of Men And Mavericks," directed by Curtis Hanson.

Her television credits include "Call to Glory," and guest starring roles on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Dream On."