LOS ANGELES, Feb 3 (TheWrap.com) - ABC has picked up the Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's pilot "The Smart One."

DeGeneres -- who's been generating headlines this week after One Million Moms protested her spokesperson deal with JCPenney -- will executive-produce the half-hour, multi-camera project with Lauren Corrao.

DeGeneres' wife De Rossi will star as "a brilliant and successful woman who begrudgingly goes to work for her less-brainy but more popular sister -- a former beauty queen, weather girl.and now big-city Mayor."

Donald Todd ("Ugly Betty," "Hart of Dixie," "Samantha Who?" will write as well as executive-produce.

A Very Good Production, which is behind DeGeneres' daytime talk show, will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)