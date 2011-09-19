LOS ANGELES Jim Parsons won the Emmy for best comedy actor on Sunday for his role in "The Big Bang Theory."

Parsons, 38, made it twice in a row with his performance as geeky physicist Sheldon Cooper on the CBS series. With its rattling, tight dialogue and physical comedy, the role proved a career breakthrough for Parsons, bringing him an Emmy in 2010 and a Golden Globe.

It has also opened the door to more and bigger movie roles, including one in the upcoming comedy "The Big Year" alongside Jack Black and Owen Wilson.

