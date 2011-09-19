Actress Julianna Margulies from television series ''The Good Wife'' and her husband Keith Lieberthal arrive at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES Julianna Margulies won the Emmy on Sunday for best dramatic actress for her performance in "The Good Wife."

Margulies, 45, plays the conflicted spouse of a disgraced district attorney in the CBS legal series.

It was a second Emmy for Margulies, who won in 1995 for her role as nurse Carol Hathaway in the long-running TV hospital series "ER," and was seen as a clear favorite this time around.

The actress already has a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild trophy for her performance as the sometimes dutiful, sometimes resentful wife who goes back to work as a lawyer while her husband rebuilds his political career.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Sheri Linden)