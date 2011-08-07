LOS ANGELES (TheWrap) - The Los Angeles NBC affiliate, NBC4, was the clear champ at Saturday Night's Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, taking home 13 awards to six for its closest competitor, KTLA5.

The local ABC and CBS affiliates, ABC7 and CBS2, each won four Emmys, while Fox Sports West, KCAL9 and KCET won three each.

Among its wins, NBC4 swept the three newscast categories, winning for Daily Daytime Newscast, Daily Morning Newscast and Daily Evening Newscast.

The Los Angeles Area Governors Award went to Christine Devine for the weekly news segment "Wednesday's Child" on FOX11.

The 63rd annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards took place at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theater at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' headquarters in North Hollywood.