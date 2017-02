Actress Julie Bowen from television series ''Modern Family'' accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series as presenters Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Jimmy Fallon look on, at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES "Modern Family" won the Emmy for best TV comedy series on Sunday.

It was the second straight win for the ABC mockumentary about two siblings, their father and their assorted partners and children.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sheri Linden)