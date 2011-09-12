LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Chaz Bono and Kristin Chenoweth were the top draws on the red carpet outside the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday afternoon.

"Mr. Bono, Mr. Bono!" photographers yelled as he arrived at the Los Angeles event with girlfriend Jennifer Elia.

Publicist Howard Bragman was far from surprised by the response, considerating that Bono recently was announced as a contentast on the next season of "Dancing with the Stars."

"Nobody's said word one about (fellow contestant) Carson Kressley (who first appeared on the small screen in "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy"), so I think the Christian right has given up on the gay rights battle, and now they're moving their battle lines to the transgendered issue," he told TheWrap before the three-plus hour show. "The biggest fear the Christian right has is that Chaz Bono will go on TV and be a nice sweet guy that America likes."

A tired Chenoweth said, "I'm here, but I'm not really here," after wrapping a night shoot of ABC's upcoming "GCB" ("Good Christian Belles") only hours earlier.

Nominee Julia Stiles was also walking off a set, having just started in an end-of-the-world comedy, "It's a Disaster!" with America Ferrara and David Cross this week.

"I was totally spoiled working on 'Dexter,'" she said. "I loved what they wrote for me, I loved going to work every day."

For the record, Stiles also was upbeat about the new project, her third with this team of producers.

Most of the fans gathered around the perimeter of L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles were young, yelling for "Degrassi" and the Nickelodeon cast of "iCarly."

Chuck Lorre and Jon Cryer, of the newly reconfigured "Two and a Half Men," are still avoiding the press, sneaking in through a side door, as did "SNL" head writer Seth Meyers and actress Cloris Leachman.

PICTURE-TAKING PROHIBITED

The TV Academy confiscated all cameras on the way in, something they will be doing again for the primetime telecast next Sunday.

Among other reasons, this may be because of a few overzealous guests last year who hounded talent like Stephen Colbert for photos in the lobby.

As the show kicked off, the team from "Undercover Boss" was polishing off some wraps in the lobby as "So You Think You Can Dance" host Cat Deeley kicked back in an empty back row.

Moments later, Deeley was laughing out loud at "Friday Night Lights" star Connie Britton's teleprompter banter with showrunner Jason Katims.

Kathy Griffin famously slugged the afternoon-to-night show "the Shemmemys," earning her some potential special treatment. "I'm in row M," she told TheWrap.

When Chris Colfer announced that "Saturday Night Live" won for Original Music and Lyrics, there was some confusion in the audience because "SNL" had four nominees in the category with various staff contributing to each entry.

When the graphic flashed on one of the screens showing that it was for Justin Timberlake's monologue song, Seth Meyers bounded onstage a few beats later.

"Justin Timberlake really wanted to be here. But we said, no, they really want to see the writers," Meyers said.

Paul "Pee-wee Herman" Reubens proved to be among the mostpopular presenters, eschewing his signature style for a traditional tuxedo with a regular tie instead of a bowtie.

After 76 awards, 3,000 attendees hiked across the street around 8 p.m. for the first installment of the Governor's Ball. An edited version of the show debuts on Reelz Channel on September 17.