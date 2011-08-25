NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Erik Estrada has no sympathy for George Lopez over the cancellation of his show.

"His show was supposed to be canceled after the first season, but Conan wanted to keep it on," Estrada told Latina in an interview about competing on the Univision dance show "Mira Quien Baila!"

He added: "There's a lot of things people don't know about this guy... For me to talk about this guy - I'm wasting my time. The law of God - the law of Karma, is on him right now. He is doomed."

Whoa. The two have feuded for years, Latina reports, with Lopez often taking shots at Estrada's career in his stand-up act and Estrada saying he once confronted Lopez at a church carnival. The former "CHiPs" star said Lopez was afraid to fight him.

TBS canceled Lopez's show, "Lopez Tonight," earlier this month.