NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "Eureka" will no longer be televised. Well, after five more episodes this summer, a holiday special this December and a 12-episode fifth season airing next year. But that's it!

Strangely, Syfy issued a statement just last week announcing that it had ordered a sixth season of six episodes of the quirky comedy, which is set in the fictional town of Eureka, Oregon, whose many inhabitants are geniuses and scientists. Those episodes would have been tacked on sometime after the current commitment had run its course.

But this new development, first reported Monday night by Entertainment Weekly, puts an end to that scenario. Syfy released this statement to EW:

"After painstaking consideration, we have had to make the difficult business decision to not order a season six of Eureka. But Eureka is not over yet. There is a new holiday episode this December and 12 stellar episodes set to debut next year, marking its fifth season and six memorable years on Syfy. The 2012 episodes are some of the best we've seen, and will bring this great series to a satisfying end.

"We are very grateful to Bruce Miller and Jaime Paglia, their team of incredible writers, and an amazing cast and crew who have consistently delivered a series we continue to be very proud of. We thank the fans for their support of this show and know they will enjoy its final season in 2012."

Recent casting news, such as geek favorites Wil Wheaton and Felicia Day appearing this season, won't be affected. And Jim Parsons will still voice a Jeep in this year's holiday special. And those 12 episodes will air next summer.

But still!