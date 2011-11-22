Scottish actor Ewan McGregor poses for pictures before a Boss Black line fashion show by German fashion house Boss at Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2011 in Berlin, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Ewan McGregor has joined the cast of the HBO drama pilot "The Corrections," the cable outlet confirms to TheWrap. McGregor will play Chip, the younger son of an elderly Midwestern couple trying to draw all of their children home for one last Christmas together.

The pilot, based on the Jonathan Franzen novel, is written by Noah Baumbach and Franzen and produced by Scott Rudin. In the book, Chip is a writer and academic who gets mixed up with a Lithuanian crime boss.

McGregor joins a cast that already includes Chris Cooper and Dianne Wiest as the parents.

Still to be cast are the roles of their older son, a suburbanite overwhelmed by his wife and children, and their daughter, who flees her marriage only to end up in an affair with a married man.

