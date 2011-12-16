LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Sorry, fans of inspirational home-renovation stories: "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" is coming to an end.

ABC has decided to end the series' run after its ninth season wraps up in January. The show debuted in 2003 as a spin-off of "Extreme Makeover."

Its final episode -- the series' 200th -- will air on January 13, and will feature the team building seven homes in seven days for tornado victims in Joplin, Mo.

Luckily for the show's followers, the network will air special episodes of the series following the cancellation, though the network has announced no specific dates.

The handwriting had been on the tastefully-remodeled wall for some time. The show lost more than a third of its audience this season, thanks in part to a move to Friday. Between the start of the season and mid-November, it averaged a 1.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic. The 34.9 percent audience loss -- since the same period in 2010 -- made it No. 4 on TheWrap's list of the biggest ratings losers of the fall.

Meanwhile, host Ty Pennington has joined the cast of ABC's daytime talk offering "The Revolution," which premieres January 16.