NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Jimmy Fallon's production company, Holiday Road, has sold its first three comedy scripts to NBC, TheWrap has confirmed.

As first reported by Variety, the company, set up at Universal Television, sold three scripts that the "Late Night with Jmmy Fallon" host will executive produce with one of his show's writers, Amy Ozols.

One, "Fat Rob," from "Late Night" writer Jeremy Bronson, is about a former rapper trying to be a good father. "DILFs," from "The Office" and "Saturday Night Live" writer Charlie Grandy, is about dads who don't feel adult enough to be parents. "Rick," from "Late Night" writer Gerard Bradford, follows a man who is the same age as his stepson.

Fallon launched Holiday Road in January.