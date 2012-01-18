NEW YORK, Jan 17 (TheWrap.com) - Peter Griffin and company are about to cluelessly offend in a second language: Seth MacFarlane's "Family Guy" will air in Spanish in the U.S. for the first time on Univision's TeleFutura channel.

The airing is part of an expansion of TeleFutura, it was announced Tuesday. It also includes a new talk show for TV host Charytín and the appointment of two new executives: Luis Fernández-Rocha was named senior vice president of TeleFutura and Carlos Bardasano was named vice president of programming and original productions for TeleFutura, effective immediately.

"Family Guy" will air in primetime and Charytín's show will air in daytime. No airdates have been announced.

Fernández-Rocha, most recently the senior vice president and regional director of Univision Television Group in the southeast, will now oversee all operations of the network. He will report to Luis Fernández, president of entertainment and Univision Studios. Bardasano, who was previously a managing director at Spanish media management company Kastuera, will handle entertainment programming for the network, reporting to Fernández-Rocha. Both will be based in Miami.

"I am pleased to welcome two of the most talented executives in the business to our growing TeleFutura Network. Both Luis and Carlos bring extensive experience with an understanding of the U.S. Hispanic community that will be instrumental in their leadership of the Network and its continued development," said Fernández. "With such strong track records, I am confident that these are the ideal executives to usher in a new era of programming prominence for TeleFutura, which builds on the momentum of the exciting lineup expansion announcements we made today."

Fernández-Rocha has more than 25 years of experience in Spanish-language broadcasting, including serving as vice president and general manager of WLTV 23 and WAMI 69 since 2002.

Before working at Kastuera, Bardasano was executive vice president of entertainment for Telemundo. He also previously served as vice president of programming development for Univision Television Networks, where he developed pilot programs and co-productions. He started his broadcast career at Universal Studios, working on NBC primetime sitcoms.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)