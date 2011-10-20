LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Happy holidays! Now eat a bucket of spiders.

That's NBC's plan for December, when the network brings back gross-out reality show/competition series "Fear Factor."

Host Joe Rogan and four teams of two re-start the action with a two-hour episode on December 12, as the contestants are once again challenged to jump across buildings, roll around with snakes and ingest animal innards, all in the hopes of snagging a $50,000 prize.

Which, after taxes and splitting it two ways, comes out to ... not enough money to jump across buildings, roll around with snakes and ingest animal innards.

NBC also announced that the relaunch of the show, which originally aired on the network from 2001-06, will feature new hi-tech challenges, including the "Towering Inferno" and the "Helicopter TNT Crash."

"We have taken the groundbreaking 'Fear Factor' franchise that many fans remember fondly and have ramped it up to make it even more challenging and competitive than ever before," said NBC reality TV executive Paul Telegdy.

"Once again, the contestants will have to face their ultimate fears to prevail -- and the tension and drama of that process will make for some riveting television."