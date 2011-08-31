NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Damon Lindelof, Marc Maron, Jason Sudeikis and JB Smoove have signed on for the seventh annual New York Television Festival, the event announced Wednesday.

Lindelof, the co-creator of "Lost," will deliver the keynote for the festival, which will run from September 20-24.

Its opening night will feature a red-carpet premiere of FOX's new animated comedy "Allen Gregory," as well as the world premiere of comedian Marc Maron's indie pilot, based on his "WTF" podcast. The first episode stars Maron, Ken Jeong, and Ed Asner. NBC's new drama "Prime Suspect" will screen on Wednesday, September 21.

The festival will also include a late-night writers panel, hosted by "Saturday Night Live" star Jason Sudeikis, and NBC Universal's "Short Cuts" diversity showcase, hosted by comedian and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star JB Smoove.

It will also include debut readings of original sitcoms from the U.K., hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. It will include immediate feedback from "Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal.

Finally, the festival will feature free screenings of the 48 official selections in the NYTVF's Independent Pilot Competition; the fourth annual Digital Day presented by MSN; ION-sponsored Development Day Events; and the NYTVF Awards.