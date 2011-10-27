NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Anonymous, a group of hackers that has previously attacked Sony and Bay Area Rapid Transit, said it will shut down the Fox News website on November 5.

It announced its intentions in a video on YouTube, citing Fox News' propaganda against the Occupy Wall Street movement as reason.

"Anonymous introduces Occupation Fox Hunt," the video's disembodied voice says. "It intends on destroying the Fox News website because their continued right-wing conservative propaganda can no longer be tolerated."

The group, which is affiliated with fellow hacker group LulzSec, specifically mentions primetime host Sean Hannity for attacking the "character and credentials" of the occupiers. It makes no mention of parent company News Corp., which has had hacking problems of its own.

Fox News, for its part, does not appear to be particularly concerned.

A spokesperson told TheWrap that it pays a great deal of attention to security every day. Though precautionary measures will be taken, this is no different from an average day.

Fox may have reason to be concerned given that it is believed Anonymous previously hacked the Fox News' Twitter account to spread a false rumor about President Obama. Then again, Fox News CEO Roger Ailes is famous for his obsession with security.

Anonymous has previously said it will kill Facebook on that day, one with a history of anti-establishment actions.

More than 500 years ago November 5 became "Guy Fawkes" day after a failed attempt to blow up the U.K. Parliament, a story adapted for the big screen in "V For Vendetta."

You can see the YouTube message here: here