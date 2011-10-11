NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Fox is giving "The X Factor" some extensions and pulling "The New Girl," its biggest new show, to accommodate the Major League Baseball postseason. It also set the two-hour "Terra Nova" season finale for December 19.

Tonight's schedule -- including "Glee," "The New Girl," and "Raising Hope" -- has already been pulled for Game 3 of the American League Championship series between the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers.

There had been plans this week to air a new "The New Girl" on Wednesday after "X Factor" ended at 9:30, and to air a "New Girl" rerun at 9:30 Thursday after "X Factor." But the network is so pleased with episodes focused on visits to the "X Factor" judges' houses that it will instead extend the 90-minute show to two hours on both nights.

Next week, when "X Factor" will be preempted by the World Series on Wednesday and Thursday, it will air for two hours on Tuesday night, from 8-10 p.m.

The following week -- the week of October 24 -- Fox is reserving Wednesday and Thursday nights for a possible sixth and seventh game of the World Series. Instead of airing for 90 minutes each night, "X Factor" will air Tuesday from 8-10:30 -- marking a rare case of the network airing original programming after 10. If the World Series doesn't go to six or seven games, Fox will air reruns in its place.

The network believes "The New Girl," one of the breakout hits of the fall and its highest-rated new show, has enough momentum to take a few weeks off and return in November. It has already been picked up for a full season.

It would be harder to pull or cut down on "X Factor," because the show in the middle of a competition.