NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - It may be time for Fox News' Megyn Kelly to get a taste of her own medicine.

New Yorker Nick Douglas created an online petition to get Megyn Kelly to "eat or drink a full dose of pepper spray on national television," and it has already attracted more than 15,000 signatures.

Why would anyone want Kelly to do that?

Well, it all started when the anchor made some controversial comments to Bill O'Reilly on Monday's edition of "The O'Reilly Factor." The two Fox hosts were discussing the UC Davis police that pepper-sprayed protesters affiliated with the Occupy movement.

Kelly said that peppery spray is "a food product essentially," sparking a great deal of ire from those who know one thing -- pepper spray is nothing like food.

The incident sent several people to the hospital and caused the school to place Lt. John Pike, another officer and UC Davis police chief Annette Spicuzza on administrative leave.

On the petition's page, Douglas wrote:

Ms. Kelly, on November 21, you told Bill O'Reilly that pepper spray (as used by Lt. John Pike to assault the UC Davis protestors) is "a food product, essentially." That was, of course, ridiculous.

While you allowed that the spray was "abrasive and intrusive", you wondered if it had been diluted (reportedly, it hadn't).

To back up your claim that pepper spray is a food product, please consume as much of it as was sprayed on each protestor's face, in one sitting, on camera at Fox News. You may mix the spray with one serving of food or drink, as I am not a sadist. Then, please relate the effects to your audience.

Think she'll do it?

We're waiting to hear from Fox.