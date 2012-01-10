LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Frank Darabont has landed another project, a little more than half a year after his surprising exit from the AMC zombie drama "The Walking Dead."

TNT has ordered a pilot from Darabont for the drama "L.A. Noir," which Darabont will executive-produce, direct and write.

The project, which comes via TNT Original Productions, is based on the John Buntin book "L.A. Noir: The Struggle for the Soul of America's Most Seductive City," which details the decades-long battle between Los Angeles Police Chief William Parker and mob figure Mickey Cohen.

Sharing executive-producer duties with Darabont are Michael De Luca ("The Social Network"), Elliot Webb ("Tall Time Tales") and Michael De Luca Productions' Alissa Phillips.

"The Shawshank Redemption" director noted that the project will only be loosely based on Buntin's book.

"John Buntin's superb book, though non-fiction, is our touchstone and inspiration for the stories we'll be telling, weaving fiction throughout the facts and facts throughout the fiction," Darabont -- who says that the noir genre is "a passion of mine" -- noted of the project.

"The book provides elements that are irresistible, a big canvas with endless possibilities. The goal is to deliver on the tone that the title 'L.A. Noir' promises: a smart, gritty, authentic, period noir drama," he said.

Darabont vacated the role of "Walking Dead" showrunner in late July, early into production of the series' second season. He was replaced by Glen Mazzara, a former executive producer of "HawthoRNe" and "The Shield."