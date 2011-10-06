LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - NBC has canceled the Hank Azaria comedy "Free Agents," an individual familiar with the series confirms to TheWrap.

The series, which debuted this season, had been struggling in the ratings. Last Wednesday, the series slipped 23 percent from its second-week numbers, posting just a mere 1.0/3 and 3.1 million total viewers. The last episode, airing on Wednesday, failed to improve on those numbers, running flat with last week.

Seeing the writing on the wall, series star Azaria mounted a Twitter campaign to save the series Tuesday, writing to the show's fans, ""Okay, it's do or die time for my show Free Agents -- we need eyeballs tonight at 8:30 on NBC!! Watch tonight or we may go away."

The series starred Azaria and Kathryn Hahn as co-workers who explore a relationship together after he's divorced and her fiance dies.

The cancellation of the series compounds Azaria's employment woes. As reported on Wednesday, voice talent for "The Simpsons" -- for which the actor provides several voices -- were asked to take a major pay cut on the series. An executive told TheWrap that Fox is only interested in running one more season of the long-running animated series -- and that's only if the voice talent agrees to the cut.

NBC has not yet decided on a replacement series, the individual told TheWrap.