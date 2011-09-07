NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "The Office" executive producer Greg Daniels, who knows a bit about adapting British comedies, is in talks to develop the U.K. sitcom "Friday Night Dinner" for NBC, a person close to the talks confirmed to TheWrap.

Daniels, who also co-created "Parks and Recreation," would adapt the show, which centers on the often awkward family dinners of a Jewish family in England. (We'll go ahead and predict that they wouldn't be British in the American version.)

The show would be part of Daniels' recently announced two-year development deal with Universal Media Studios.

The U.K. version was created and written by Robert Popper. Is it funny? You can judge for yourself from the clip here: here