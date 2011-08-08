LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - FX has renewed the comedies "Louie" and "Wilfred" for one year each, and has ordered two more seasons of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," with an option for a third.

During the network's presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour Saturday, it also announced plans to launch FX Canada, a digital service, on November 1. Under an agreement with Rogers Media Inc. and FX Networks, FX Canada will offer Canadian viewers FX original series, U.S.-acquired movies and series, original Canadian programing and Canadian sports events.

The "Sunny" deal will mean an eighth and ninth season of the show, and FX holds an option to produce a tenth, said FX president John Landgraf, whose three-year contract renewal with the network also was announced.

"Louie," starring the Emmy-nominated comedian Louis C.K., will get a third season; "Wilfred," starring Elijah Wood, will move on to its second.

Landgraf also said the new Ryan Murphy/Brad Falchuck-produced series "American Horror Story" is designed to run for multiple seasons, with some storylines set in the present and some in the past. Its first season, beginning in October, will run for 13 episodes.