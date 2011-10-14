LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Rock stars and Russian spies -- such are the projects in the works at FX.

The cable network is developing "Scar Tissue," based on the autobiography of the same name by Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, FX confirms to TheWrap.

The project, which had previously been at HBO, is being executive-produced by Kiedis, along with former "Entourage" executive producers Mike Benson and Marc Abrams, and "Enlightened" executive producer Jason Weinberg.

"Scar Tissue" will be produced via Catapult 360 and FX Productions.

Also in the works at FX: "The Americans," a drama set in the '80s about a Russian sleeper cell in the United States. Graham Yost, the writer and executive producer behind the network's "Justified" and an executive producer on FX's "Justified," will produce, with "Falling Skies" executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey executive producing. "Falling Skies" writer Joe Weisberg will executive produce as well as write.

"The Americans" is being produced by DreamWorks Television.

News of "Scar Tissue" and "The Americans" being developed by FX was first published by the Hollywood Reporter.