NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - George R.R. Martin, the fantasy novelist who commands a massive and massively loyal audience as the author of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series that spawned HBO's "Game of Thrones," has put his minions on a special mission: to help him solve the case of the missing scripts.

Writing on his blog Saturday, Martin announced that two final shooting scripts from season one -- for "Baelor" and "Fire and Blood," the last two episodes -- had been stolen recently en route from Northern Ireland, where the show's second season is currently in production.

Martin had planned to enter the scripts, which are signed by "Game of Thrones" co-creator David Benioff and the episodes' director, Alan Taylor, in a charity auction at WorldCon this week. He said that they would have fetched "significant bucks."

"I am convinced the scripts were stolen," he wrote.

The culprit, he suspects, is a U.S. postal worker, and he is asking for his loyal subjects' help in thwarting the vile cutpurse's plans to profit on the stolen goods.

"The US post office delivered the envelope in a plastic baggie with a pre-printed note apologizing for the 'damage,'" wrote Martin of the theft. "But this was no error in handling. The envelope was torn open at one end, and both scripts were gone, though Dan's letter remained."

Martin is urging fans to contact him through his blog if the scripts should surface.

"Like Bloodraven, I have a thousand eyes and one," he continued, referencing a character from his "A Song of Ice and Fire" series that HBO viewers haven't met. "So let's keep 'em all peeled, boys and girls."