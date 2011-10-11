LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Game of Thrones" has found its Ygritte.

Rose Leslie, who played Gwen in the Emmy-winning British series "Downton Abbey," has been cast for season two of the epic swords-and-dragons series, HBO confirmed to TheWrap.

Described as "a wilding woman and spearwife," Ygritte is known for her fiery red hair, which is considered to be a sign of good luck among the wildings.

In "A Song of Fire and Ice," the George R.R. Martin book series that "Game of Thrones" is based on, she becomes the lover of Jon Snow.

As reported earlier, HBO has added a number of newcomers for Season 2, including Gwendoline Christie, who'll play Brienne, Maid of Tarth.

The second season of "Game of Thrones" premieres in spring 2012.

News of Leslie's casting was first reported by EW.com.