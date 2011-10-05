LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - You may think you know everything there is to know about all the Beatles, but Martin Scorsese's documentary "George Harrison: Living in the Material World" shows there's still much to learn, love and be inspired by when it comes to Harrison.

The doc, co-produced with Harrison's widow Olivia, spans two nights and four hours, with the first two hours covering Harrison's early life, the formation of the Beatles and his early years as a performer.

It includes video footage of his childhood and the early days of the Beatles, and includes his discovery, very soon after the Beatles' global success, that the money and fame wasn't fulfilling.

Part two delves into Harrison's lifelong search for a deeper purpose, including his friendship with fellow musician Ravi Shankar, his solo career and collaborations with the Traveling Wilburys, his iconic 1971 Concert for Bangladesh (the first-ever major rock benefit concert), the breakup of the Beatles, his collaborations with Monty Python, his battle with cancer, and the decades he spent restoring his 120-room mansion, Friar Park.

"Material World" doesn't gloss over the not-so-positive parts of Harrison's life, either, including the 1999 home invasion in which an intruder stabbed him repeatedly.

It's a comprehensive, reverent and still honest portrait of Harrison's life that flies by too quickly, yet leaves you satisfied you truly learned something about the man and the musician.

"George Harrison: Living in the Material World," part one, premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on HBO. Part two premieres Thursday at 9 p.m.