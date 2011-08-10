Cast member George Lopez gestures at the premiere of ''Valentine's Day'' at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California February 8, 2010. The movie opens in the U.S. on February 12. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK Comedian George Lopez's late-night talk show has been canceled after only two seasons, cable channel TBS said on Wednesday.

The hour-long program, "Lopez Tonight" that first aired in 2009, will not be renewed for a third season, TBS said in a statement.

"TBS has reached the difficult decision not to order a third season of Lopez Tonight. Thursday will be the final episode of the show," a statement said.

Californian-born Lopez, 50, whose Mexican ethnicity has shaped his comedy routines that examine race relations, had sought to reach a diverse audience with the late-night show.

It followed his sitcom, "George Lopez," which ran for five years until 2007 and broke new ground for Hispanics producing and starring in sitcoms.

