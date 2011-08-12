NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - George Lopez gave his final "Lopez Tonight" opening monologue Thursday and said he's going to take his act overseas.

Apart from that joke and a gag at the end about his 57 unused vacation days, you wouldn't have known from the opening segment that Lopez's time on TBS would be ending at the end of the evening's show.

Rather than take jabs at the network that canceled his show, as he did the previous night, Lopez instead posited that Obama would be a more effective president if "he were 100 percent African-American," instead of half, because it would allow him to get away with cursing.

But the rest of Lopez's TBS swan song was a nostalgic lovefest, featuring a montage of the show's best moments and Lopez being given an exit interview by Arsenio Hall.

You can see the final "Lopez Tonight" opening monologue here: here