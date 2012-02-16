NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Ghosts are haunting a little more casually today: Grant Wilson, co-lead investigator of SyFy's "Ghost Hunters," is leaving the show.

Wilson, who has hunted ghosts with Jason Hawes for eight seasons -- and founded The Atlantic Paranormal Society with him nearly two decades ago -- will wrap production next month. His last episode will air Wednesday, May 16.

"It is with mixed emotion that I am announcing my departure from the cast of 'Ghost Hunters,'" said Wilson, whose exit was announced on Wednesday's episode.

"While paranormal investigating has always been and will remain a passion for me, after enjoying nearly eight successful seasons on television, I have made the decision to leave the series in order to focus on other aspects of my personal life."

SyFy President of original content Mark Stern supported and respected Wilson's decision, and said that the show would "find a way to reshape itself as it moves forward."

(Editing by Chris Michaud)